WHJE has new website, will have radio play “The War of the Worlds” in December

WHJE radio adviser Dominic James looks at his desktop in his office. James said WHJE updated their website and fixed the listen live button. He added that he encourages people to take a look at the new podcasts added to the website as well.

With the broadcasting of the radio play “The War of the Worlds” approaching, WHJE is currently focused on editing the radio play. WHJE partnered with the Carmel Youth Theater (CYT) which provided actors to record the radio play. The play will be broadcasted live on Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. on 91.3 (the radio station for WHJE). Tickets to stream the radio play on Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. are on the CYT website and cost $20.

Jessica “Jesse” Cooper, WHJE events manager and senior, is in charge of the editing of the radio play. Cooper said “The War of the Worlds” is very significant in radio history.

“So, ‘The War of the Worlds’ is a play that was written by Orson Welles and it was delivered on the radio and it’s something that all ‘lab kids’ or like the (students in the) first radio class that you take learn about,” Cooper said. “(We learned how) it was such a big deal and how people tuned into the radio and thought the world was ending (because they believed Martians were invading the Earth due to the radio play) and how it’s just this monumental moment in radio.”

Cooper also said she highly recommends people listen to the radio play as it is entertaining. Cooper also said the radio play provides WHJE with the opportunity to explore new avenues of audio media.

“It’s something that WHJE has never done before. It’s a fascinating story about how radio kind of got that popularity and it’s just definitely entertaining (and) it’s an area of radio that’s not really explored or it’s an area of entertainment that we don’t really pay attention to. Sadly, radio is slowly dying, but the use of podcasts and other forms of audio media is becoming so popular, so this is a way for us to do that podcast media and still entertain our listeners live.”

WHJE radio adviser Dominic James said he agrees and also said he encourages people to take a look at the new WHJE website.

“We’ve got a new website (whje.com) and there is lots and lots of new content going up on there everyday,” James said. “There’s lots of really good podcasts that have gone up on (the website) recently and also the ‘listen live button’ (Listen to WHJE Live Stream), which was not working properly a few weeks ago, is now back up and running properly, so if people were worried about that, then not to worry anymore, it’s working properly again.” By Tsion Daniel