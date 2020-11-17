DECA to prepare for district competition

According to Melissa Su, veteran DECA member and senior, the biggest upcoming event for DECA will be the district competition in January.

“Because (the) district (competition) is virtual this year, we are still waiting for more information from Indiana DECA about any changes in dates and times,” she said via email.

Sponsor Robert Holman said the district competition consists of many different events that DECA members can participate in.

Holman said, “We are such a big club, (in) our district we just compete against each other, and the people who move on from district qualify for State DECA which is in early March in downtown Indianapolis.”

Su said the DECA team is adapting to any changes due to COVID-19.

“We are constantly having to change our approach to Lead conference and District because of the increase in cases and updates we receive from Indiana DECA,” she said. “However, we understand that as this year is quite different, we can only do our part by trying our best to do what is safe for our community.”