Pinnacle Yearbook to work on senior ads, continue work for next deadline

The Pinnacle Yearbook staff is beginning to create senior ads and content for reference pages, which will be due Jan. 4.

The reference pages the Pinnacle staff will work on include club photos, which look different this year due to Covid restrictions. According to staff adviser Claire Burke, club photos are tentatively scheduled to be from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3 after school so that members will not be separated because of cohorts. Burke said she has notified club sponsors so they can sign up for a time to take their photos. There will be a limit on how many people can be in the photo, approximately 45 people, and large clubs should spend their own time to address how they want their picture to look.

In addition to club photos and reference pages, Pinnacle is beginning work on senior ads. Submissions for senior ads are due on Dec. 4, and the content will only be accepted through Google Drive. More information on senior ads is available on the Pinnacle website.

Kelly Fleckenstein, Pinnacle Editor in Chief and senior, said, “We don’t fully start working on (senior ads pages) until the second semester, but right now we’re collecting parent responses.”

Avery Mcquillan, senior ads editor and senior, will do most of the work for senior ads, and she has already started work on basic templates for senior ads pages.