November Litebox: The Last Hurrah

Samantha+Yarborough%2C+color+guard+member+and+freshman%2C+performs+in+the+last+show+of+the+year+on+Oct.+24.+The+show%2C+titled+Tribute%2C+was+a+medley+of+five+different+championship-winning+shows+performed+by+the+marching+band+and+guard+in+prior+years.

Nick Beckman

Samantha Yarborough, color guard member and freshman, performs in the last show of the year on Oct. 24. The show, titled Tribute, was a medley of five different championship-winning shows performed by the marching band and guard in prior years.

November 20, 2020

0

Related Posts: