November Litebox: The Last Hurrah

Samantha Yarborough, color guard member and freshman, performs in the last show of the year on Oct. 24. The show, titled Tribute, was a medley of five different championship-winning shows performed by the marching band and guard in prior years.
Cabinet holds first successful event of year On Oct. 3, Cabinet held the FT3K Color Run Race to raise money for Riley Children’s Hospital. Cabinet sponsor Sarah Wolff said via email, “It was outstanding! It ran smoothly. We filled to capacity on each race, had several people…
TURNING A NEW PAGE: Terri Ramos, department chairperson for media and communications, gives an orientation tour of the media center to honors English 9 students. Ramos said the tour was important for freshmen to familiarize themselves with the media center’s various resources.
COZY IN THE CAFE: Junior Chloe Boyd prepares chocolate chip cookies in the oven for students at the Carmel Cafe on Nov. 10. The Carmel Cafe is open for business during the school day and sells spirit apparel.
PREPARING FOR PERFORMANCE: Theater cast members rehearse for their upcoming production “Murder in Focus” on November 2. The cast continued with rehearsals despite Covid restrictions and they plan to perform during the week of November 12th.
Ethan Trent, sophomore chemistry student, sparks a flame in the steel wool with a battery during Classon Nov. 3rd. Chemistry students are currently studying matter through experiments like the one shown in the picture. Trent said Chemistry has been one of his favorite classes this year because they get to do a lot of cool labs.
STUDENT TEACHERS: Sophomore Jacqueline Roth, left, and sophomore Brooke Ye, right, lean over a laptop during the TASSEL meeting in Greyhound Station on Oct. 26. TASSEL provides free English education to Cambodian children. Members of the club teach virtual lessons, edit essays, and raise money to help support TASSEL’s humanitarian causes.
PRE-CLASS CHATS:
Gillian Thompson, AP Seminar student and junior, talks to a friend before class on Oct. 14. Thompson said that she enjoys catching up with friends during passing period because she can’t talk to them during class.
MACHINE MANAGEMENT: Senior and TechHOUNDS team lead Drew Sanchez reviews the club roster during the callout meeting on Oct. 8. The meeting involved an introductory session for each club division in which the robot ops, programming and electrical, construction, and PR divisions each broke out into small groups to discuss guidelines and expectations for the 2020-21 season.
Eli Sushka, a freshman drumline member, puts all his focus on the drum for his solo in the drumlines performance during school on Oct. 2nd. The drumline members put on a show every passing period on Friday to get people pumped up for Homecoming. This is one of many things CHS did to get people excited for Homecoming this year.
DEBATE DEBRIEF: Sophomore members of the CHS Debate team, Claire Swigart (Left) and Ainsley Strothkamp (Right) meet after school and prepare for an impromptu round in World Schools on Oct. 1. Swigart said that impromptu rounds were her favorite as they don’t put much pressure on the members to have a solid case against the opposition.
CRAZY COLORS: Students in the Carmel cohort at CHS wore tie dye to school on Sept. 29 for homecoming spirit week. The homecoming football game will be on Friday, October 2nd against the Ben Davis Giants.
MORE THAN A STATEMENT: Morgan Blakey, senior and co-president of the Black Student Alliance, talks at the club meeting on September 24th to discuss the administration’s statement in response to racism at Carmel High. The Black Student Alliance and the Advancement of Asian Americans in Arts and Athletics (A5) met for an hour while Dr. Harmas and other teachers listened to the student body’s encounters with racism. The school plans on developing an equity and inclusion advisory committee to create Identity Safe classrooms at Carmel High.
SOCIALLY DISTANT STRETCHING: Sage Moore, women’s cross country runner and junior, stretches after her run on Sept. 16. Moore will compete in the JV North Central Invite on Friday Sept. 18 at North Central High School.
Sarah Kennedy, fiber arts student and junior, practices needle felting during class on Sept. 11. Kennedy described felting as using loose wool and yarn to create a piece of felt. In this case, Kennedy created the design of a daisy with her loose fibers.
HALLWAY HOMEWORK: Ian Peasley. AP seminar student and junior, works on a research paper assigned as homework during class on Nov. 13. Peasley said that he likes to get a head start on homework if given work time in class as he has extracurricular activities after school.
