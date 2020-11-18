Carmel Choirs to record Holiday Spectacular performance

In place of a live concert open to the public, the Carmel Choirs will be recording a Holiday Spectacular performance in the auditorium from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 to be later distributed. Each of the choir groups will be performing at different times within the four hour period to commit to COVID-19 guidelines. During the recording, the public will not be allowed in the auditorium to enjoy the performance.

Director of Choirs Kathrine Kouns said while Carmel Choirs is financially not as successful as they were in previous years, the program continues to adapt and thrive.

“We (the program collectively) think that we might be okay with having a hit on the budget because we’re not going to have to spend that much this year,” Kouns said. “Hopefully, (COVID-19) will get figured out and there will be a vaccine… and we’ll be able to get back to normal soon.”

Looking past the differences in Holiday Spectacular this year, Accents member and senior Lindsay Vrobel said she remains optimistic about the recording process.

“I’m really excited for (the Accents) to get to record,” Vrobel said. “I’m super excited to see the new format for how the show is going to work and be able to watch the entire show with my family.”