Women’s swim team to compete in North Central Invitational Tuesday, December 1

The women’s swim team celebrates a state victory on February 17. Lueking said she was excited for the team’s hard work to pay off this season. Photo from @SwimDiveCHS on twitter

The women’s swim team will kick off their season by competing in the North Central Invitational on December 1. The meet is at the CHS Natatorium and starts at 6 p.m.

Chris Plumb, head coach of the women’s swim team, said he is glad the team gets to compete, given the circumstances.

“I am excited just to have the opportunity for our team to compete, he said. “We are taking a large amount of precautions in order to ensure the safety of our athletes. We follow all the school protocols, spread out in our lanes, and limit the number of athletes we have practicing in each lane.”

The swim team has made several changes to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, as cases continue to rise.

According to Gretchen Lueking, junior and member of the women’s swim team, the men’s swim team will compete at North Central, in order to better enable social distancing during the meet.

“The girls and boys will not be swimming (competing) at the same pool this year,” she said.

Despite the changes, MacKenna Lieske, junior and member of the women’s swim team and Lueking both said they were excited to kick off the season.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing all of me and my teammates’ hard work payoff and for us to all just have a fun time,” Lueking said.

“This season, I’m most excited to see what kind of new traditions and memories we make. With all of the covid restrictions, we can’t do a lot of the stuff we used to, so it will be interesting to see what we come up with,” Lieske said.