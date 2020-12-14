Women’s swim team to compete against Hamilton Southeastern on Dec. 22, adapts to COVID-19 during the holiday season

The women’s swim team celebrated their 34th consecutive IHSAA state championship on February 15, 2020. According to Jim Inskeep, CHS athletic director, the women’s swim team holds the longest streak in the nation. Photo from @SwimDiveCHS on twitter

The women’s swim team will compete against HSE on Dec. 22. The meet will take place in Fishers and begin at 6 p.m.

Chris Plumb, head coach of the women’s swim team, said he has two objectives for the meet: “first, to provide opportunities for all of our athletes and second, continue to race and compete well.”

MacKenna Lieske, member of the women’s swim team and junior, said she had similar goals.

“My goals going into the meets coming up are to give my all in each race, keep a great attitude, and have fun,” she said.

As the holidays approach, the women’s swim team struggles to keep up their holiday traditions while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

“We always try to do some team bonding (during the holidays) but still we are trying to figure out what that looks like this year,” Plumb said.

Lieske said, “I think the team’s biggest challenge this year is being able to do team bonding and stuff like we have in the past. We’re very separated in practice and meets, so it’s definitely a challenge getting everyone to the same place at the same time.”