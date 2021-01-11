Club Med to host pathologist for Jan. 11 meeting

Olivia Stock
January 11, 2021

For Club Med’s next meeting on Jan. 11, club officers plan to host a pathologist as a guest speaker. The meeting will be virtual via Zoom, as will all second semester meetings.

“It’s not beneficial to have (meetings physically), it’s just too much of a risk right now,” Rineet Ranga, Club Med president and senior, said.

Club sponsor Alyssa Ament said she leaves most of the decisions about event planning and meetings up to club officers.

In addition to the guest speaker on Jan. 11, a cardiologist is scheduled to speak at the Club Med meeting on Jan. 25. Officers also plan to hold informational meetings informing club members about online projects such as Project STEM.

“The benefits of those projects not only include exposure to different fields of science, either research or actual physical medicine practice, but also it looks good on college resumes and application processes when you’re applying to different colleges or undergraduate research opportunities,” Ranga said. “Having good lab work prior to even entering into your first freshman lab will be beneficial on any application. And plus, it’s honestly one of the major deciding factors if you want to go between the actual medical practicing route or the research route. It’s a good eye-opener for sure.”

0

Related Posts:

  • Club Med to host Zoom meeting Club Med is scheduled to have its second meeting Oct. 8 following a call-out meeting that was held Sept. 24. Club officers have not yet decided on an activity for the meeting. Future meetings during the first semester will be…
  • Club Med to host first semester meetings virtually Due to changes because of COVID-19 including cohorts and the lack of a late bus, Club Med officers will host all first semester meetings virtually via discussion boards and/or Zoom. "Bringing them physically to the school where half can be…
  • Club Med to host public health official For Club Med’s next meeting on Nov. 23, club officers plan to host a public health official as a guest speaker. No particular person has been invited, but officers hope to find someone before the next meeting. According to Rineet…
  • Club Med to host guest speaker Club Med’s next meeting will take place on Oct. 26. During this virtual meeting, club officers plan to invite an MD-PhD neuroscience student from the Indiana University School of Medicine. Rineet Ranga, Club Med president and senior, said via email,…
  • Cheerleaders, coach reflect on pros, cons of competing virtually Due to changes with COVID-19, many sports now follow safety precautions to limit the exposure at competitions and games and the cheerleading team at this school is no exception. In order to continue their season, the team plans to participate…
  • Politicians, students advocate importance of teens in local politics As the election gets closer, the bids for presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden come up in most everyday conversations. Debates between candidates have become heated as have debates between citizens. However, such debates often leave out the topic of…