Entertainment Spotlight: Musician and sophomore Celia Watson on passions for singing and guitar

Musician and sophomore Celia Watson performs her own songs in Downtown Indianapolis in front of dining crowds. Watson recorded her first album, consisting of three songs, in 2020.

When did you begin to have an interest in playing guitar and singing?

I’ve been making music since I was a little kid; my dad bought me my first guitar (it was a butterfly one) at age 8. However, I only really got into it when I was 12, and since then I’ve really been loving it.

Who or what influenced you to do gigs around Carmel?

I would say (it was) mainly my dad who influenced me. He’s always inspired me to push myself and, as I’m sure you know, performing in front of people is terrifying to say the least. He showed me the ropes and encouraged me when I felt down on myself. Really, I wouldn’t be here without him.

Were there difficulties when you began doing gigs? Did you have any trouble or fear?

Oh my gosh, yes. It is so, so, stupid scary. But the weird thing is it isn’t a normal kind of fear. I personally would describe it as an adrenaline rush. Knowing that people, strangers, are going to hear you and form some sort of judgment about you is definitely troubling. And of course, there’s having to do the straight mechanics of playing: making sure you hit the right notes and strum the right chords. This put together is a lot to do right and a lot to take in.

What made you be consistent in being a singer and guitarist as well as doing gigs?

I want to show something about myself, something that can’t be shown any other way than music. I truly believe music is a window into a person’s soul and by showing my own; I think it cultivates a more candid experience across the board.

Where or how did you get the idea of playing guitar and singing around Carmel?

Since Carmel is my home, it made me want to try to make an impact on it. Show what makes me me. Making music, especially my own, is an act of bravery that can only be oneself.

What emotions do you get when you play and sing?

This is embarrassing. I bawl or get so ecstatic it’s like I nailed a test. I have to be really aware when I play music because any emotions I have while playing or even before playing gets multiplied tenfold. I have certain songs, to this day, (I) can’t play without getting teary-eyed.

What are some fond memories you have from playing during the Carmel gig?

I had friends and family watch me, so getting to share the special experience with them was really important to me.

What did you enjoy most when you did the gigs?

Honestly, it’s the feeling right after I step off the stage. I’m normally grinning and off an adrenaline high. My friends and family crowd around to chat, laugh and embrace the music. That is why I do it and why I continue to do it.

How does music affect you as a person?

It’s integral to me. My Spotify playlist is currently over 24 hours long (ridiculous, I know), but it’s what gets me through the school day. Many bad days have been made infinitely better with a good song or a sad song to feel seen and heard in a way only music can do.

Have you learned things from this experience by starting to do gigs around Carmel?

Yes, so many. First, how to prepare personally before performing. Music, just like anything else, is something you have to work at. I clearly did not start out perfect. In fact, I started off awful. But hard work and dedication can get you anywhere you want to be. I learned I need to put a lot of effort into it to see the results I want to earn.

What do you see yourself doing in the future from the gigs and lessons you learned? Do you still plan to do this in the future?

I definitely do. I just recently released a song. If you want to check it out, just look up Celia Watson on any streaming platform. I’m definitely determining my next steps from there.

What is your favorite part about being a singer and guitarist?

Probably the candor you get from music and how so many different people find their place in music, a place they might not have otherwise found in the world. It’s gorgeous to me and the fact that I’m blessed enough to share in that sort of universal dance astounds me every day. I’m truly grateful.

Would there be events or memories you would like to repeat?

My first ever concert. It was in my old house, just in front of my parents. I stood on the mantel and played the song I wrote, the first one I ever did. Three years later, I played that exact same song albeit with some improvements for my parents on Spotify. I would give so much to relive those two experiences again.