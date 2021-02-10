Yearbook staff to continue work for upcoming deadlines

The Pinnacle Yearbook staff is working towards their second to last print deadline of the school year, with the final deadline following shortly after. The first of the two will take place on Feb. 15, and the second will be on Feb. 22, but according to Lauren Green, Pinnacle editor in chief and senior, the staff will combine the two deadlines for their convenience.

Staff adviser Claire Burke said, “With this deadline, it’s largely senior ads and indexing, so since we don’t have to generate content it should be a little easier on the staff.”

After this deadline, the staff will move on to begin work on the supplement pages covering content from the second-semester and spring sports.

Both Green and Burke said they want students to know sales for the yearbook will close on Feb. 12, and if a student has not ordered their book by that date, they will have the chance to purchase one in the coming months by a “first-come, first-served” basis.