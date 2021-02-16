Carmel Orchestras resume rehearsals

The Carmel Orchestras canceled all afternoon and evening rehearsals due to the high number of positive COVID-19 cases in the community. Recently, Carmel Orchestras resumed rehearsals. However, there have been some changes to the rehearsal schedule since last semester.

According to Maggie Hite, associate director of orchestras, “Our after school rehearsals will move to Tuesdays: Philharmonic from 4:15 to 6 p.m. and Symphony from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Symphony Orchestra will also be rehearsing on Thursday afternoons from 4:15-5:15 p.m. during which strings and winds will meet separately in P100 and P105.”

Rachel Wu, a member of Symphony Orchestra and sophomore, said she feels happy to return to rehearsals.

“It feels nice to be able to go to school for rehearsal again, since I am usually just at home for most of the week.” Wu said.

According to Sneha Vashistha, a member of Symphony Orchestra and sophomore, “I think Carmel orchestras have done a really good job adapting so far to COVID-19, by keeping safe rehearsals but also giving equal opportunities to virtual students.”