PTO consider guidelines for second semester programs

With the start of the new semester, the PTO has been working to make the 2020-2021 school year as normal as possible with the circumstances of COVID-19.

PTO President Heather Cassidy said, “Much like everyone else, COVID has led our PTO team to shift our goals and expectations for this year. We’re trying to be flexible ourselves as the school, staff, and students adapt to quickly changing information and guidance.”

Past years, the CHS PTO has been responsible for planning important events such as Homecoming, Scholastic Banquet, and Gradfest.

“We’re coordinating with administrations to adapt these programs in response to COVID guidelines”, said Cassidy.

Nicole Lu, hybrid student and junior, agrees that adaptations are necessary for safety precautions.

“I definitely can’t be surprised that this school year will be very different because of all the precautions, as a result it is not surprising that there are so many changes this school year,” Lu said.