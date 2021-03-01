Choirs to prepare for show choir clinic

As many choirs at this school are unable to compete as normal, choir directors have set up a clinic with clinicians Paul Gulsvig and Jarad Voss who will come work with three of the choirs on March 6.

Ashley Elmore, member of New Edition and senior, said that despite not competing, the choir has put together a set for this clinic.

Elmore said, “Our set is about the history of rock and roll. We are singing and dancing to a lot of well-known songs including ‘Sound of Silence’ and an 80s rock medley.”

Kathrine Kouns, head of the choir department, said that the clinic will be a great way for the groups to get feedback without going to a competition.

Kouns said, “The clinicians will be able to fine-tune what we have been working on within the individual groups. Plus they will prepare us for the end of the clinic when parents are allowed to come watch the students perform what they have learned.”