Academic Super Bowl to hold practice invitational March 22, attend area competition April 20

Academic Super Bowl sponsor James Ziegler poses for a photo. Ziegler said the team will hold a practice invitational on March 22.

The Academic Super Bowl team will hold a practice invitational on March 22 at 4 p.m. Members should bring their study materials and report to Room E212 for further directions.

According to Academic Super Bowl sponsor James Ziegler, the practice invitational will be in-person but members have the option to compete via Zoom as well.

“There are a lot of Academic Super Bowl members who either don’t have means of transportation to get to the school or don’t feel safe being in-person because of (COVID-19),” Ziegler said. “Because of this, members have the option to Zoom in to the event and just compete with their team virtually.”

Additionally, the Academic Super Bowl team will attend the area competition on April 20.

Ayaan Abbasi, Academic Super Bowl fine arts subject team captain and junior, said though the members of the fine arts subject team feel nervous about the upcoming competition, they are still excited for the upcoming season.

“We definitely feel a few nerves as even with practice questions because we are unsure of what to expect and what they are going to ask,” Abbasi said via email. “However, excitement is really what is pertaining, especially in relation to how much we have prepared and the adrenaline a competition gives.”