Math Club to prepare for upcoming competition

Jack Liu, co-president of the Math Club and junior, sits at his desk practicing problems for the American Invitational Mathematics Examination (AIME) competition. Liu said that he club members will be practicing problems geared for the competition, or at least types of problems that have frequently appeared in the competition over the years.

The Math Club members met after school in room H207 on March 23 to prepare for the upcoming American Invitational Mathematics Examination (AIME) competition.

Jack Liu, co-president of the Math Club and junior, said the competition is used as a qualifier for the United States of America (Junior) Mathematical Olympiad (USA(J)MO).

According to Joseph Broman, club sponsor and math teacher, said the members of the Math Club will be practicing different types of math problems that will be presented at the competition. Broman and Liu agreed the Math Club members will do well in the competition, as they have been doing well thus far in the year.