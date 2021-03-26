Math Club to prepare for upcoming competition
March 26, 2021
The Math Club members met after school in room H207 on March 23 to prepare for the upcoming American Invitational Mathematics Examination (AIME) competition.
Jack Liu, co-president of the Math Club and junior, said the competition is used as a qualifier for the United States of America (Junior) Mathematical Olympiad (USA(J)MO).
According to Joseph Broman, club sponsor and math teacher, said the members of the Math Club will be practicing different types of math problems that will be presented at the competition. Broman and Liu agreed the Math Club members will do well in the competition, as they have been doing well thus far in the year.0
