Math Club to prepare for upcoming competition

Jack+Liu%2C+co-president+of+the+Math+Club+and+junior%2C+sits+at+his+desk+practicing+problems+for+the+American+Invitational+Mathematics+Examination+%28AIME%29+competition.+Liu+said+that+he+club+members+will+be+practicing+problems+geared+for+the+competition%2C+or+at+least+types+of+problems+that+have+frequently+appeared+in+the+competition+over+the+years.

Jack Liu, co-president of the Math Club and junior, sits at his desk practicing problems for the American Invitational Mathematics Examination (AIME) competition. Liu said that he club members will be practicing problems geared for the competition, or at least types of problems that have frequently appeared in the competition over the years.

Kiersten Riedford
March 26, 2021

The Math Club members met after school in room H207 on March 23 to prepare for the upcoming American Invitational Mathematics Examination (AIME) competition.

Jack Liu, co-president of the Math Club and junior, said the competition is used as a qualifier for the United States of America (Junior) Mathematical Olympiad (USA(J)MO).

According to Joseph Broman, club sponsor and math teacher, said the members of the Math Club will be practicing different types of math problems that will be presented at the competition. Broman and Liu agreed the Math Club members will do well in the competition, as they have been doing well thus far in the year.

0

Related Posts:

  • Math Club to prepare for competitions The math club members met yesterday to prepare for the upcoming American Mathematics Competition (AMC) in February. Jack Liu, co-president of the Math Club and junior, said “We will be preparing for the AMCs, which is our next competition and…
  • Math Club to meet today after school in Room H207 Math Club members will meet today after school in Mr. Broman’s room, Room H207. At the meeting, the club members will prepare for their upcoming competition, the American Invitational Mathematics Examination (AIME). Recently, the Math Club members finished participating in…
  • Social studies department to consider a new African-American History class Next year, CHS is considering offering a new African-American History class to interested sophomores, juniors and seniors. The class will be a one-semester elective course offered by the social studies department and will focus primarily on African-American history in the…
  • Tea enthusiasts consider history, heritage, importance of tea in their lives It is dinner time and as junior Remi Shirayanagi eats she takes sips of brown tea on the side. Remi said that all of her family drink tea together, mostly at mealtimes.  “I drink tea like I do water,” Remi said.…
  • Math Club to take AMC tests Jack Liu, Math Club co-president and junior, said the club will continue to practice for the American Mathematics Competition (AMC) throughout the rest of their February meetings. Liu said, “For the AMCs, there are basically two different test dates where…
  • Digital technology opens doors to new possibilities for self-expression Yellow is sophomore Tatum Siebert’s happy color. For her, wearing the color makes her feel like a ray of sunshine, and it’s how she expresses happiness and contentment. She said fashion has always played a major role in her life,…