Student, teacher discuss hopes for in-person English classes in 2021-2022 school year

With the school district’s recent announcement that students will return to regular in-person instruction in the 2021-2022 school year, both students and teachers have said they are enthusiastic to revisit another facet of normalcy soon, especially with regard to English classes.

For freshman Shravan Chengalva, who is currently a virtual student, in-person English classes would provide a greater opportunity to work with classmates and develop more diverse ideas.

“I’d think that the English classes would have a higher emphasis on collaboration and group activities. Or at least that’s what I’m hoping for, as that wasn’t present these past few months,” Chengalva said.

These benefits extend beyond just social isolationism as well, and can especially impact learning plans and teaching.

English teacher Christine Ellis said, “In an in-person class, I can have conversations with my students and read their body language, and this is how I gauge what I need to re-teach or when I can further challenge my students.”