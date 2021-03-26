Key Club to volunteer at Carmel Marathon, plant trees, continue teacher appreciation in April

According to Key Club co-sponsor Allyson Ward, the key club in the coming month will be participating in a variety of community services, including volunteering at the Carmel Marathon, planting trees with Tree-Plenish, donating food to teachers in an ongoing appreciation project and taking donations for the Terracycle Dental and Stationary Recycling Program.

The Carmel Marathon will take place on April 3, and is still looking for volunteers to help pass out medals and food to participants at the finish line. About 500 volunteers will be needed in total.

Additionally, Key Club, in collaboration with Serve Carmel and the Tree-Plenish organization, will be planting trees on April 17, according to Logan Tullai, Key Club vice president and senior. The goal of this project is to plant 1500 trees on business and residential properties to offset this school’s paper use. Ward said all students who can help are encouraged to participate, and that about 100 cars are still needed.

Finally, Ward said Key Club is also taking donations for the Terracycle Dental and Stationary Recycling Program, which brings used school supplies and necessary oral hygiene products to kids in need. Donations can be dropped off in room E232 during SSRT.

“Key Club is filled with hard-working persevering students who have adapted quite well to the circumstances that we have all been given this past year,” Ward said via email. “These students have surpassed our expectations and couldn’t be prouder of the way they have ‘kept calm and carried on.’”