CMYC continues Carmel-themed podcast, international movie series

The Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council (CMYC) is planning several events for the upcoming weeks. Firstly, the council will continue their Carmel-themed podcast, All Things Carmel. Episodes go up once a month. The April episode, which is premiering April 23, will feature the first female mayor of Carmel, Jane Reiman.

“I’m actually really excited to discuss my role within the city,” Reiman said. “I’ve always had so much love for this city and the people in it, and to discuss that with the young folks of the city and discuss its future is really quite invigorating.”

Additionally, the CMYC will continue its international movie series. The movie for the month of May, which will be shown on May 29, is “The Way Home” and is about Korean family life. CMYC will present this movie in particular to honor Asian American Heritage Month, which takes place during the month of May. In concurrence with previous iterations of the series, Dr. Seung-kyung Kim, Korea Foundation Professor and Director of the Institute for Korean Studies at Indiana University Bloomington, will present a speech prior to the showings of the movie. Showings will take place at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Midtown Plaza in the Carmel Arts and Design District.

“I’ve been really really pleased with how the series has turned out so far,” said Zoe Edwards, CMYC member and senior. “When we first thought of the idea and then COVID-19 hit hard, I was admittedly a little worried at first about its success, but overall I think the series has turned out really well.”