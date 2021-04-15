As disputes over social media occur between millennials and Gen Z, students should take opportunities to grow closer to other Gen Z members and have discussions with Millennials

Side parts and the laughing-crying emoji are a craze of the past according to many Gen Z’ers that have been criticizing the Millennial generation. Recently, criticisms like these have been traveling through social media platforms like TikTok, and while the discussion seems to be declining a bit, there is still talk between the groups and lessons to be learned from this and other “generational feuds.”

Generational differences such as the recent talks have existed for multiple years, and it seems that not very long ago, both the millennial and Gen Z generations were butting heads with the Baby Boomers and coined the term “OK Boomer.” However, while there was a large age gap between the Baby Boomers and their criticizers, the Millennial and Gen Z generations are much closer in their age and mannerisms. So why is there a dispute between these two groups?

As a Gen Z teenager, I believe the dispute sprouts from natural differences between generations. It is in our human nature to identify ourselves in different manners than each other, and in the case of this “feud,” most of the pettiness probably stems from a rooted desire to differentiate ourselves from the Millennials. “ Because their lingo and style are not the same as ours, and because of our contrasting identities, it is easy for us and Millennials to make jokes about the opposing age group.” — Riley Lafferiere

It is important to note however that although the joking is recognized by both sides, it should be taken lightly for what it truly is: a joke. In actuality, the disagreements on style, texting and phrases are not big issues facing the generations as a whole, and should not be to an extent where one group is truly upset about the humor.

Rather, such generational contrasts serve to unite individuals within the specific generations and can create talking points and new opinions between generations. In my English class, for example, my teacher brought up the idea of skinny jeans versus the new jean trends and was genuinely curious about the new pants styles that Gen Z finds so attractive. Although this conversation was short, it demonstrated just how important it is to bridge the gap between generations by having peaceful discussions to understand each other.

As this generational dispute dies out, it is a good idea to embrace our differences but keep in mind that while our differences make us who we are, they don’t have to totally divide us from other generations as well.