Senate conducts elections for next year

Senate has now wrapped up their last major event of the school year, March Madness, and is now looking forward to electing next year’s student body president and speaker of the house.

According to student body president Julia Heath, packets for those who wanted to run for student body president and speaker of the house were made available.

Heath said, “Starting this Tuesday (April 20) they start campaigning and Friday (April 23) we’ll know who next year’s student body president and speaker of the house are which is crazy, the year has gone so quickly.”

Senate is also working on elections for senators and class officers.

Senate sponsor Michelle Foutz said, “We’re trying to finalize the packets for senate and class officer elections which will take place next week. We’re also reaching out to the middle schools since two senators will be elected from each middle school.”

Heath said, “I’m really proud of my senators. As the year is coming to a close, I think we did a really good job and while it’s kind of sad, it’s also exciting to meet next year’s senators.”