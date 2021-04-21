House and Cabinet host successful garage sale event

On March 21 and 22, House and Cabinet held a garage sale event in support of Carmel Dance Marathon and Riley Children’s Hospital. Drew Miller, Speaker of the House, said the event ran smoothly, as the students focused on being safe versus raising more money than previous years.

“The event attendees were super supportive of our modifications to the event, including wearing a mask, social distancing and using hand sanitizer,” Miller said via email. “Our goal throughout the year has been to host every event while still following the guidelines, and we did not want to focus on going above the totals from last year.”

Click here to view a photo from the garage sale.

The garage sale had been postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions, but Cabinet sponsor Sarah Wolff said this did not greatly affect the event.

“We had a great turnout. We were worried with changing the date our attendance would suffer but our advertising was effective,” she said via email.

Following this event, House and Cabinet will prepare for Runway for Riley. That event will take place April 24.