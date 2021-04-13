4.12 News Briefs

MORE THAN A STATEMENT: Morgan Blakey, senior and co-president of the Black Student Alliance, talks at the club meeting on September 24th to discuss the administration’s statement in response to racism at Carmel High. The Black Student Alliance and the Advancement of Asian Americans in Arts and Athletics (A5) met for an hour while Dr. Harmas and other teachers listened to the student body’s encounters with racism. The school plans on developing an equity and inclusion advisory committee to create Identity Safe classrooms at Carmel High.