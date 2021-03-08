3.8 News Briefs
March 8, 2021
Click here to see previous News Briefs
0
Hi! I’m Cady Armstrong, and I’m so excited to be the News Editor this year for my second year in HiLite. Last year, I was a Beats Editor and News Reporter....
Cady Armstrong
March 8, 2021
Click here to see previous News Briefs
0
Hi! I’m Cady Armstrong, and I’m so excited to be the News Editor this year for my second year in HiLite. Last year, I was a Beats Editor and News Reporter....
Athletes and Precedents: Fans, media often put too much pressure on athletes, should recognize athletes can make mistakes
February 26, 2021
HiLite • © 2021 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.