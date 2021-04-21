Come Support Accents at Center Green on April 25 from 3 to 4 p.m. [Of Stage and Screen]

Hi everyone and welcome back to “Of Stage and Screen.” As we know, the past year has been anything but normal. And the pandemic has hit the performing arts HARD. Coming up on April 25, the Accents plan to hold their first performance that is open to the public since last year.

This performance will be held on the steps and in front of the Palladium and anyone is welcome to stop by. Seating will be available starting at 2 p.m. with the approximately hour-long performance starting at 3 p.m.. Our set is full of music from the Great American Songbook era so we have partnered up with The Great American Songbook Foundation to put on this show. In between full group numbers, small groups and duets from girls in Accents, there will be solos from both current and former Carmel Choirs members who competed in the Songbook Academy program.

We have only had one other live performance this year and it was just the families of girls in the group, so we are all very excited to present our show directly to the community. I speak for all of us when I say it would mean a lot to have the Center Green packed with people (socially distanced with masks of course) to watch our show and support us.

If you’d like more information, click this link to watch the trailer for the event.