PTO organizes for Back to School Week

The PTO plans for next year since next year will be back full-time mode. The first thing the PTO is planning for a Back to School Transition week.

PTO President Heather Cassady said, “We are planning this Back to School Transition week as if there will be no restrictions next year. The goal of this transition week is to help students feel more comfortable coming back into the building. The upcoming seniors will also have an opportunity during this week to participate in leadership and teambuilding activities.”

“I think it’s important for CHS to do a transition week because all the students are coming from a weird year due to COVID-19 so its nice to have a week to get back to normal,” Cassady said.