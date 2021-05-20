Students in Wellness classes learn about taping, tennis, sand volleyball, drugs, alcohol units

Students enrolled in Wellness classes continue their respective units. As we approach the end of the school year, students move to their last unit of the year.

Kim TenBrink, physical education department chairperson, said via email, “In health classes, students are starting their drug and alcohol unit. Then, they’ll be learning about CPR. The American Heart Association has updated its curriculum, so they’ll be doing hands-only this year because we’re not doing the breathing portion. Our IB class is finishing up their cardio and respiratory systems unit. In Lifetime fitness, we’re back to sand volleyball and playing tennis.”

Students in health are learning CPR procedures. Elijah Choi, a senior in the class, got his CPR certification last semester. He says in order to successfully conduct CPR, “First check the scene. Then check for responsiveness. If they are unresponsive, call for help and have someone nearby call 911. Then, you can perform CPR, which is only chest pumping now. You’re supposed to perform 30 chest compressions, with one compression a second.”