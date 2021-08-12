Women’s Cross Country Prepares for Upcoming Eagle Classic

Klavon and women’s cross country team, runs a meet against Westfield in the beginning of season. Coach Marshall has high hopes for the upcoming season and what the girls can do this year.

The women’s cross country team is to compete in the Eagle Classic in Noblesville on Sept. 11. The annual MIC Finals are on Sept. 25, and Sectionals will be held on Oct. 9.

Senior Jamie Klavon—who has been running since the 4th grade—talks about the adaptations from last year to this year.

Klavon says, “This year is for sure different considering we have a new head coach and that comes with different training philosophies, but we are very thankful to have such an amazing coach. We trust the process and are excited to see where the season takes us!”

She elaborates on the team’s practice routine, saying, “During high school practices we will start with a 5 minute warm up run and dynamic stretches to loosen up for the workout. We will either do a long run, recovery/ easy run, or a hard workout consisting of shorter or longer mileage reps like one of my favorites, mile repeats, you will do a hard mile and then get a break and do another mile until you have completed the given amount of reps by our coach

New Head Coach of women’s cross country, Taylor Marshall, who transferred from North Central High School says the next upcoming event, The Eagle Classic, is a great course. Marshall states, “It’s a great course at roughly the halfway point in the season.”

Marshall continues to say how it is a great segue and warm-up to the teams biggest events, saying, “The biggest event for the varsity group is the state meet (October 30th this year). For the JV girls, we’re gearing up for Nike Twilight and the JV Invite in early October.”