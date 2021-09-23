Greyhound Connections to host student orientation next semester

Greyhound Connections is scheduled to welcome new students to school next semester with a welcoming orientation, as they did in the beginning of the school year. According to presidents Alyssa Brennan and Lucas Lemme, club members will set up events to help acclimate the new students to the school, such as one on one meetings, as well as personally guiding them to their classes. Any new student signs up with their counselor, then every club member will be helping out one or two kids.

“Throughout the school year, we help make sure the kids are adjusting to our school,” said Brennan. “A lot of kids do not know anyone, and it’s nice to know someone to talk to and hang out with.”

While no other events are scheduled to happen, the club members said they are excited to make the school environment a lot more welcoming.

“The transition from other schools can be pretty hard, and our school especially can be intimidating with more than 5,500 people and over a million square feet,” Lemme said.

Lemme said that about 40 kids will be welcomed into Carmel High School this year, and the club hopes that by the end of their process, the students will feel like home.

“I’ve gotten to know a lot of the kids that we’ve helped out through Greyhound Connections, because I’ve been with them and have been talking with them,” Lemme said. “We help build confidence in the new students. What we do really does make a difference.” By Aadit Bothra