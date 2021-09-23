Women’s golf team to compete in IHSAA State Final October 1-2

Members of the women’s varsity golf team celebrate their victory at the IHSAA Regional on September 24. According to assistant coach Dan Patane, the team has a shot at winning the State Final on October 1-2. (Photo from @CarmelGolfGirls on Twitter)

The women’s golf team will compete in the IHSAA State Final on October 1-2 at the Prairie View Golf Club. According to assistant coach Dan Patane, 15 teams and 25 individuals will compete.

Ava Nguyen, member of the women’s golf team and senior, said she was excited to experience the atmosphere of the State Final.

“During this time, the team is focused but also supportive of one another and we all try to help each other with nerves and pressure,” she said.

To prepare for the State Final, Nguyen said the team has been working to improve on weaknesses from previous competitions.

“Our team has worked hard throughout the season to build the foundation and mechanics to perform well at State, so we just need to fix some details that may have appeared,” she said.

Patane said he agreed.

“ The thing about golf is that any skill or any part of your game, at any time, can be off. So we have to be sharp in all aspects of the game, from swing mechanics, to short game (putting/chipping), to the mental part of the game,” he said.

Overall, Patane and Nguyen agreed that the season has been a success so far and that the team shows great promise going into the State Final.