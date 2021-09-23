Varsity women’s soccer team to begin postseason with Sectional game against Guerin on Oct. 6

Saliyah Brady (left), captain and senior, dribbles the ball during a game against Guerin Catholic on Aug. 20. Brady said she believes the team is capable of making it to the State Finals and it will need to continue to play as a team to do so.

The varsity women’s soccer team will begin its postseason on Oct. 6 with a Sectional game against Guerin on Oct. 6 at 5:30 p.m. If the team wins, it will then face the winner of North Central vs. Pike on Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. The Sectional Championship will be on Oct. 9. All games will be played at Murray Stadium.

The team wrapped up the regular season with a 5-1 win against Westfield on Sept. 27, finishing with a 12-2-3 record for the season. However, according to Head Coach Frank Dixon, the postseason is significantly more competitive than the regular season.

“It’s different than the regular season. You don’t get any big scores. It’s always a 1-0 game, maybe a 2-0 game, or a 1-1 tie. There’s not a lot of goalscoring,” Dixon said. “We’ll be working on our attack to make sure we can score something. Of course, we’ll keep our defense up too because you have to defend well against these teams.”

Saliyah Brady, captain and senior, said although the team has beaten Guerin before, the team will still need to focus for this game.

Brady said, “We beat Guerin 2-0 during the regular season, but the teams (we face) are going to want it more than ever because it’s the Sectional and no one wants to get out in the first round. We’re just going to have come out hard and work our butts off on the field and play as a team and win a game again.”

Brady said she is optimistic about this team’s chances of making a run to the State Finals.

“I definitely think our team has the talent to make it all the way to State. We just have to continue to be consistent, work together, talk, communicate, and score some goals,” Brady said.