French 4 students build their vocabulary through creating acrostic poems about themselves

French 4 students build their vocabulary by describing themselves through acrostic poems. Katherine Ye, French 4 student and junior, says that this is a new activity that they have done in French.

“This is my first year doing this activity, but I really like it because it is fun and helps us become more fluent in French,” Ye said.

Junior Eric Yang is taking French 4 and says that this activity was a good way to learn the vocabulary.

“I thought this assignment was a good way to expand my vocabulary as well as have some creativity,” Yang said.

Madam Yocum said, “I believe this activity could help the students learn the vocabulary but at the same time not get bored with the curriculum.” By Michelle Wan.