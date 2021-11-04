DECA to start preparing for competition in December

According to Claire Qu, veteran DECA member and senior, the executive meets early October to discuss changes regarding DECA members.

“The number of DECA members has decreased due to the new requirement of taking a business class,” she said.

Sponsor Laura Cardamon said she is excited for the changes this year because going virtual last year took away some of the excitement for DECA.

Cardamon said, “We are really really busy. We are getting all the kids registered. They have picked their events, and are doing their packets to study their vocab.”

Qu said they will start competitions in late December and early January.

