National Honor Society to plan future meetings, volunteer opportunities in second semester

After a successful beginning, the National Honor Society (NHS) will continue to discuss the format of meetings and to provide volunteer opportunities going into 2022. There is some debate among NHS officers over whether meetings will return to in-person or increase in quantity in the second semester.

According to Chloe Boyd, NHS president and senior, meetings will likely not return to in-person because of the size of the club. However, she said NHS officers will continue to send out important information about potential events and organizations in which to get the required volunteer hours.

“You have to acquire 40 (volunteer) hours, 20 of them are individual hours and 20 are group hours. You have to get that by, I believe, May 6, 2022 in order to stay in the club,” Boyd said.

NHS sponsor Allison Malloy said even without in-person meetings, the core of the club is volunteering, which members still have many opportunities to do. She said volunteering is a great way to improve oneself.

“To get into NHS, students have to show that they have a strong character if you will,” Malloy said. “But I think that also it consistently helps them evolve in becoming a better person because not only are these kids the highest academic students, in terms of where they’re falling academically, but we want people who are good people, who are selfless, who want to give back, who are looking for opportunities to engage with others and make the world better.” By Jillian Moore.