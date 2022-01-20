While waiting for the application process to terminate, National Honor Society continues to provide opportunities for group, individual volunteer hours

National Honor Society (NHS) has no events currently scheduled. Officers will focus on providing volunteer opportunities to members, as they must obtain 40 hours prior to the end of the school year. The club has sent letters to students eligible to apply for NHS; these applications are due Feb. 25, and applicants can find further details on the process within their letters.

According to Chloe Boyd, NHS president and senior, although NHS has no upcoming meetings, members should still take advantage of chances to help the community through volunteering.

“Recently, we have been doing more of the same things, such as peer tutoring and having members get their individual and group hours,” she said via email. “However, we did recently introduce a new volunteer opportunity to work with Carmel Dads’ Club and work at concession stands.”

NHS sponsor Allison Malloy said this year’s officers have stood out from previous years in a positive manner, and that she is excited to see next year’s applicants.

“I think, for me, I do have a relationship with a lot of the officers already, knowing that some of them have been in my classes or are currently in my classes,” Malloy said. “So I think that’s a positive, that we’ve kind of been able to hit the ground running and advance, whereas in previous years I haven’t been as familiar with some of those officers.” By Jillian Moore.