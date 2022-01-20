Carmel Orchestras reflect on winter concert, prepare for ISSMA state performance

Carmel Orchestras finished their winter concert on Feb. 17, which took place at CHS and their upcoming Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) state performance, for those who qualify, is on Feb. 26. at Northview Middle School.

According to Maggie Hite, associate director of orchestras, “I’m so thankful that we were able to continue making music this year. (Last year), I was hopeful that we would be able to meet and rehearse fully in-person and I am thankful we are able to do that (this year).”

Rachel Wu, a member of Symphony Orchestra and junior, said she is stressed about ISSMA state.

“The winter concert went really well and there were many great solos. I like playing in-person a lot more, especially since last year we had many performances online and recorded, but I am a bit stressed for ISSMA state just because it’s a pretty big competition,” Wu said, “The performances so far this year have helped me get used to in-person performances again.” By Jasmine Zhang

Director of Orchestras Thomas Chen conducts the Carmel Symphony Orchestra during after-school rehearsal.