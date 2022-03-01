Honors English 10 prepares students for future literature courses

Among the many English classes offered here, English Honors 10 is a class that is one of the many options for a student to take. Open to those in their sophomore year, the class focuses on learning the core teachings of the English language, while learning it at a higher level that can prepare students for an AP English course. This course allows students to take a deeper dive into literature and understand the purpose of their writing better.

“This course will help students prepare for a higher level course…and will give them the fundamentals of writing a timed write, writing a literary analysis story. ” English teacher Kathleen Malish said.

English Honors 10 allows students to craft analysis skills that are shown through reading an array of materials. Currently, the students are focusing on Sonnets by William Shakesphere, and how these literary works from so long ago can connect back into their everyday lives. Along with this, students learn how to use these skills, but they are presented in a fun way. This allows for students to feel comfortable in their learning environment and truly understand what they are learning. Sophomore Maiza Munn who is enrolled in the course, comments on this,

“I love the environment and the teacher. I get to collaborate with my friends and it makes my comprehension better.” She said.

Currently in the course, the class just completed their short story units and has moved on to the Sonnet unit. In this unit the students are annotating each sonnet with their interpretation of the text. A timed write is taking place this week in the course to see how much the students do understand Shakespeare’s message.

This class teaches valuable life skills to all who take it. English Honors 10 allows students to craft their emotions and beliefs into words for others to read, but also allows them to be able to write a good job resume. When asked what she wanted students biggest take away to be, Malish commented,

“Don’t be afraid to make mistakes and to learn from your mistakes. You’re going to make mistakes. But if you don’t try because you’re afraid of failing, you’re never going to learn from your mistakes.” she said. By Kate Loper