National Art Honor Society focuses on student leadership, Black History Month

Christopher Kuhne, co-sponsor of NAHS, doing what he loves best. He said NAHS has been leaning toward student run activities. “We get things set with the precedent first semester and then we just let (the students) run with it after that,” he said.

Christopher Kuhne, art teacher and co-sponsor of National Art Honor Society (NAHS), has been working hard with the club to push more of the activities onto the students.

“It is primarily just more student leadership this semester because we get things set with the precedent first semester and then we just let (the students) run with it after that,” Kuhne said.

Mia Slane, president of NAHS and senior, adds to this,

“There’s definitely a balance of teacher and student leadership. I would say that almost all of the events or ideas are organized by students. May of the teachers help share the ideas with other teachers, but other than that it is student run,” she said.

Kuhne said during February, the students were working on Black History Month posters that were hung up around the school and Slane said NAHS has been learning about different black artists who aren’t very well known.

Kuhne said, “We were seeing what kind of things we could do for Black History Month and (student leadership) was part of what we tied in with the Martin Luther King (poster). It was like the grid where everyone did a square and then we put it all together.” By Avery Carlisle