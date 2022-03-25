Pinnacle yearbook staff to work on spring supplement after spring break

Pinnacle yearbook staff members work on content during SSRT. Staff Adviser Claire Burke said the staff is beginning to work on content for the spring supplement and will focus more heavily on the supplement content after spring break.

The Pinnacle yearbook staff is shifting their focus from book content toward content for the yearbook’s spring supplement.

“(Producing content for the spring supplement) will work pretty much the same as we had with the main yearbook,” Pinnacle staff adviser Claire Burke said. “We’re going to have teams producing content and editors and management will be thinking about the overall vision and theme of the supplement”

Naomi Grossman, Pinnacle editor in chief and senior, said the yearbook’s management plans the book’s theme in the summer before the school year.

“The supplement and the book always have the same theme,” she said, “but design and our views have changed (between the two) as the vision changed throughout the year.”

Content-wise, Burke said the supplement will cover events happening in the spring and spring sports in order to still represent them in the yearbook manner. By Maddie Misterka