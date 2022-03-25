Pinnacle yearbook staff to work on spring supplement after spring break

Pinnacle yearbook staff members work on content during SSRT. Staff Adviser Claire Burke said the staff is beginning to work on content for the spring supplement and will focus more heavily on the supplement content after spring break.

Pinnacle yearbook staff members work on content during SSRT. Staff Adviser Claire Burke said the staff is beginning to work on content for the spring supplement and will focus more heavily on the supplement content after spring break.

Maddie Misterka
March 28, 2022

The Pinnacle yearbook staff is shifting their focus from book content toward content for the yearbook’s spring supplement.

“(Producing content for the spring supplement) will work pretty much the same as we had with the main yearbook,” Pinnacle staff adviser Claire Burke said. “We’re going to have teams producing content and editors and management will be thinking about the overall vision and theme of the supplement”

Naomi Grossman, Pinnacle editor in chief and senior, said the yearbook’s management plans the book’s theme in the summer before the school year.

“The supplement and the book always have the same theme,” she said, “but design and our views have changed (between the two) as the vision changed throughout the year.”

Content-wise, Burke said the supplement will cover events happening in the spring and spring sports in order to still represent them in the yearbook manner.  By Maddie Misterka

0

Related Posts:

  • Pinnacle yearbook staff to finish book content, work on spring supplement The Pinnacle yearbook staff is looking forward to the last deadline for yearbook content which will take place on March 7. According to Pinnacle staff adviser Claire Burke, the deadline will finalize pages for the book and will mark the…
  • Keeping Up with Carmel: Mr. Sever's New Book Assistant Principal Brad Sever What is your book about? This book is for teachers, curriculum coordinators and school administrators, and it's about a way of teaching called Project-Based Learning (PBL).        What is the name of the book? …
  • Reading Playlist: 2021 Reading Log (MUSE) I have a stupid little yearly tradition that keeps me sane. I’ve kept a little reading log ever since 2019, documenting all the books that I read. As a kid coming out of an anime phase with no money or…
  • With major celestial events approaching, students increasingly practice new age beliefs New age beliefs including tarot, crystals, “shifting” and manifesting, have become increasingly popular. Astrology is extremely important to many practitioners of these beliefs, as they believe the positions of the moon, sun and stars can affect individuals on Earth, both…
  • Club Spotlight: United Sound Ishaan Singh, United Sound President Q: First of all, can you give me a brief overview of the United Sound club? A: We have nine new musicia ns this year, and we just teach them how to play music. I…
  • Carmel Winter Games 2022 Q&A with Brad Osborne, Event Manager for the Carmel Winter Games. What are the Carmel Winter Games? Winter Games are actually two parts. One part is the Hero Olympics, which is the Carmel Police Department taking on the Carmel Fire…