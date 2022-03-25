IB English supports students analysis skills of literary works

Among the many IB classes offered here, IB English is one that is not commonly chosen. This class is open to all in the 11 to 12 building and focuses on learning how to approach many different literary texts from an analytical perspective. Through that, the class takes the author’s culture, context in which they lived, and the author’s experiences into consideration on why the piece is written how it is.

“IB Literature is an incredibly important class. While our English courses here at CHS do a great job of incorporating a variety of voices in their texts, diversity of texts and perspectives is core to the IB mission. Students in IB literature very quickly find community in the classroom as they work together to confront serious issues through honest conversation and intensive reading,” English teacher Austin Flynn said.

IB English also allows students to craft college literary analysis skills. Along with this, certain aspects of the author’s life are taken into consideration to explain certain factors within their writing. Senior Grace Kubek, who is enrolled in this course, recommends the course and speaks on why,

“We do all sorts of formats- and it’s really interesting to just sit there and listen to everyone. Just being a part of the class is a really awesome experience that I have found really enjoyable, so I would recommend it to anyone looking for an English class,” she said.

The IB English course is required through the IB Diploma at CHS, and many of the enrolled students in this class are in it due to this requirement. Kubek said she wanted to take the course anyways, as it supports her dream of majoring in English while she is in college.

This class teaches valuable life skills to all who take it. Skills that will last them through college, and through their whole lives. When asked if he would of taken this course in high school, Flynn comments,

“I absolutely would have. Sadly, my high school did not offer upper-level English courses, which was quite disappointing for this future English teacher. The opportunity to take an intensive two-year study of international literature would have made my transition to college-level literature courses smoother.” By Kate Loper