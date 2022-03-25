STEM Club plans new events, speakers invited

President of the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) club, senior Manav Musunuru, has planned new events and their first meeting of the semester.

“I’ve contacted Dr. Absalon for March 16th and Dr. Marrs for March 30th. They study malaria and biology, respectively,” said Munsunuru. “Unfortunately, Dr. Absalon did have to reschedule her meeting due to schedule conflicts, but we do not have a new date yet. Dr. Marrs studies biology and microbiology, specifically helping with drug leads for rare and neglected diseases. I think she also researches cancer, however I do not know this for sure.”

Currently, Musunuru has planned a Q&A session and a Zoom meeting in order to better work around scheduling issues.

He said, “If it’s virtual, I doubt I’ll need approval, but we are working on a speaker for a later meeting.”

Club officer Abhi Chalasani said,

“We bring in guest speakers to talk to students about potential careers in STEM and opportunities available for the student.”

Even though STEM Club does not have a set calendar for their meetings, they announce events through their Remind. “Join the Remind (@carmelstem) and come to the STEM club,” said Chalasani.

Club advisor Eric Rauch said he allows the students to have the majority of the role in operating the club and helps the students whenever needed. By: Matthew Du

Read more about CHS and STEM here