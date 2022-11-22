Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council (CMYC) reflecting on past events, promoting Christkindlmarkt

Marissa Finney
November 30, 2022
Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council (CMYC) is planning for the annual Holiday in the Arts District event on Dec. 2. According to CMYC President Bhavi Vishnumolakala, CMYC will support the event through volunteer work. Additionally, CMYC events have generated revenue for the student-led organization’s various charities.
“The events have been really good,” Vishnumolakala said. “Ultimate Frisbee is an interesting sport not many people do, so it’s just for fun. With spikeball, I think we had 27 teams sign up, we were pushing a little over 30, so we raised a lot of money.”
Sponsor Candy Martin said she agrees that events have been going well this year.
“The Council has hosted a couple of events along with volunteering at a few City of Carmel-sponsored events,” Martin said. “Ultimate Frisbee was held in August and raised $135 (for) Hamilton County Humane Society and Spike Ball was held in October and raised $240 (for) Sheets From Home. We always would love to have more people participate in our events to help bring in more donations.”
Vishnumolakala said she is proud of the money raised by CMYC this year.
“Our last money count for Spikeball was $240 which was pretty good. It went to Sheets From Home, a public non-profit that provides bed sheets to children with cancer.” Vishnumolakala said. “The council is able to make a huge difference this year through our charitable events.”
