Cabinet to volunteer at its annual Wrapping Drive event during the first week of winter break

Allie Wolf and Sophie Cassidy, Cabinet members and Seniors, pose for a picture at Runway for Riley. This event, like others, received a high turnout from community members and House of Representatives members.

As the holiday season approaches, Cabinet will wrap gifts for community members in exchange for a donation of their choice to the Riley Hospital for Children. The event will take place on Dec. 17 from noon to 5 p.m., Dec. 20 from noon to 5 p.m., and Dec. 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All gifts must come in a box, but Cabinet will provide wrapping paper, bows, tape, tags and any other necessary materials.

Allison “Allie” Wolf, Cabinet leadership team member and senior, said the Wrapping Drive has a positive impact on Carmel by providing assistance to many community members, but especially to those with unique circumstances that can affect them during the holidays.

“People can bring in gifts and we’ll wrap them (for) anyone who’s not good at wrapping gifts. But we’ve also had grandmas come in with a broken wrist or something,” she said.

According to Cabinet sponsor Sarah Wolff, although the Wrapping Drive happens annually, this year’s event is unique by virtue of the Cabinet members. She said they bring a new perspective to the tried-and-true fundraising opportunities which the organization leads.

“Even though it appears that we’re doing the same thing, it’s a different team of students that bring different things to the table. It’s always a different dynamic depending on the leaders in the room and which route they take it. Student government is student-led…” Wolff said. “Being part of that different dynamic every year and new ideas and new approaches to things, that’s exciting. That’s why I come back every year.”