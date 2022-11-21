Snow+Sports+JAM

PLAYLIST: Best, worst Christmas songs [MUSE] As ACE Week draws to a close, most students are looking forward to the beginning of winter break, and often the holidays that come along with it. Since I grew up surrounded by music and played multiple instruments and my…

Opposing Viewpoints: Are Varsity Letter Requirements Fair? The varsity letter requirements are unfair and inconsistent throughout CHS sports Varsity letters are given to athletes when they have a major accomplishment such as going to sectionals or breaking a new record. However, varsity letters are easier to get…

Participation in uncommon winter sports leads to challenges When sophomore Grace Nie started figure skating, she fell in love with the sport. “I started (figure skating) when I was in second grade, when I was 8, and I just really fell in love with the sport, and I…

Halloween History Interactive JAM Graphics marked with an "IN" button are interactive, click on the graphic to take you to a source hyperlink and learn more about the topic

Grand Ole Country Interactive JAM Graphics marked with an “IN” button are interactive, click on the graphic to learn more about the topic