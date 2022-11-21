Snow Sports JAM
2
January 12, 2023
Related Posts:
- PLAYLIST: Best, worst Christmas songs [MUSE] As ACE Week draws to a close, most students are looking forward to the beginning of winter break, and often the holidays that come along with it. Since I grew up surrounded by music and played multiple instruments and my…
- Opposing Viewpoints: Are Varsity Letter Requirements Fair? The varsity letter requirements are unfair and inconsistent throughout CHS sports Varsity letters are given to athletes when they have a major accomplishment such as going to sectionals or breaking a new record. However, varsity letters are easier to get…
- Participation in uncommon winter sports leads to challenges When sophomore Grace Nie started figure skating, she fell in love with the sport. “I started (figure skating) when I was in second grade, when I was 8, and I just really fell in love with the sport, and I…
- Halloween History Interactive JAM Graphics marked with an "IN" button are interactive, click on the graphic to take you to a source hyperlink and learn more about the topic
- Grand Ole Country Interactive JAM Graphics marked with an “IN” button are interactive, click on the graphic to learn more about the topic
- Around the World in 8 New Year's Celebrations Interactive JAM Graphics marked with the HiLite logo will redirect you to a HiLite story related to the topic, click on the graphic to learn more from HiLite News. Graphics marked with an “IN” button are interactive, click on the graphic to…