Carmel eSports holds pre-season races

Michelle Wan
January 16, 2023
Members of eSports start off the new semester by holding pre-season races.
Jeff Chou, Carmel Middle School math teacher and sponsor, said, “Students have their pre-season events this week and our season officially starts next week.”
Junior Alex Jones, a member of eSports, said the races don’t count for points.
“The pre-season race is a practice race that will kick off the season but it is not for points,” Jons said.
