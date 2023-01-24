Debate gives students lifelong conversational skills

Debate is one of the many one-semester English courses offered at CHS. This class is open to grades 11-12 and focuses on having students seek enlightenment and truth through debate. Students also learn to develop a pure sense of argumentation that focuses on logic and seeking the truth.

English teacher Derrick Williams said debate gives students an opportunity to gain important life skills while still attending high school.

“In Debate, we are trying to move away from persuasion, where opinions and passion come through,” he said.

The course also allows students to research a topic of their choice whilst learning universal advanced writing skills. Sophie Cassidy, a Debate student and senior, said she desired to take Debate compared to a different English course because of the life skills it will grant her.

“I decided to take Debate to learn how to be a better public speaker for college and the courses I’ll be taking there,” she said.

Debate is broken up into four debates. The debates consist of the Lincoln-Douglas debate, presidential debate, public forum, and other in-class debates where students explore self-chosen topics. The students themselves do unbiased research on the debate topic to find a solution to the topic they are given.

When asked if he would have taken this course in high school, Williams said yes. He added that Debate allows high school students to learn.

Williams said, “Yes, absolutely, I love watching the multiple views of individuals because you learn insight from others’ positions.”