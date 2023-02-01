WHJE plans for upcoming Rileython event, will attend Intercollegiate Broadcasting System (IBS) competition

WHJE will host its annual Rileython event from Feb. 18 to 19 to raise money for Carmel Dance Marathon. The flyer (above) contains information on how to participate. (SUBMITTED PHOTO//WHJE)

From Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, WHJE will host Rileython with live shows throughout each day. Rileython is an annual event which raises funds for the Carmel Dance Marathon through live shows (which are on 91.3), a charity basketball game, and more. To donate to this cause, visit whje.com.

Stella Chalex, live show host and senior, said she encourages people to participate in this event in order to benefit the cause of Riley Children’s Hospital. Moreover, she said WHJE aims to raise $12,000 through this event.

“As a Riley kid myself, I really feel strongly about Rileython because it helps support a hospital that has given so much to me personally,” Chalex said. “But also, I know (the hospital) gives so much to people who might not always be seen as a super sick or obviously impaired person and it really gives a voice to all the kids.”

In addition to this event, WHJE radio advisor Dominic James said the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System (IBS) competition will occur from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26. 39 students will attend this prestigious national competition.

“We have a full program sorted out for when we go there. We’re going to the Statue of Liberty, the 9/11 Memorial, and some people are going to a Knicks game, (while) some people are going to see a Harry Potter show. So we’re (being) New Yorkers. And hopefully, some of (the students) will come back with some first places as well.”











