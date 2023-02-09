PTO to implement dress closet, appreciate staff

Hibba Mahmood
February 9, 2023
The PTO is planning out events for the rest of the year, including the dress closet. PTO president Wendy Harlow said members will be providing a variety of items for those in need.
“The dress closest is where there are a bunch of prom dresses for anyone who needs one,” Harlow said. “They also have purses and accessories.”
Furthermore, PTO member Kim Foote said that the hospitality members of the PTO will be doing staff appreciation. The hospitality members will work together to coordinate treats and all aspects of staff appreciation.
“This time around we will be treating the engineering and tech, family and consumer science, and science departments,” Foote said. “(Anyone) can also bring in gift cards to give to the departments as well.”
Foote said she will go around the school with a cart to give the different departments treats.
“The treats get dropped off now in the main office on Feb. 22 and 23,” she said.
0
Related Posts:
- Club Spotlight: Black Student Alliance James Ziegler, Black Student Alliance (BSA) sponsor When and where are club meetings? We meet every other Thursday after school from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. or so. We either meet in Room E219 or sometimes in the multimedia lab in…
- Student, parent, oncology social worker share experiences with cancer “I have cancer” are three words senior Tara Corra never expected to hear from her mother. Tara said the first sign of cancer appeared when she was at her grandfather’s home. She said, “My mom was laying down, and I…
- Students connect musical genres to their own identity, personalities Junior Caleb Kim loads his barbell with heavy plates. As he prepares himself for the bench press, he takes a sip of water before putting both of his AirPods in his ear. Turning up the volume on his phone, his…
- Students hope to see changes to current sex-ed curriculum Junior Gabrielle “Gabby” Aitken is one of many students who has taken this school’s required health and wellness education class. Among other topics, teachers in this course go over the topic of sex education, but Aitken said she felt the…
- New Polytechnic department: Q&A Brad Sever and Chard Reid Brad Sever, CHS assistant principal Could you briefly describe what the new polytechnic department is? Essentially, we’re not adding any new departments; what we’re doing is we are combining departments. So, the communications department, the art department, the family consumer…
- Students, experts raise awareness to endangered animals Sophomore Akshaya Lingala folds a blue Post-It note into the shape of an origami blue whale. Since elementary school, Lingala said she developed a passion for whales, but the blue whale is one of over 41,000 species that are under…