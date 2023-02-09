PTO to implement dress closet, appreciate staff

Kim Foote, a member of the PTO sits along with other members of PTO to discuss staff appreciation and other events. She said the departments that will be recognized this month will be the engineering and tech, family and consumer science, and the science department.

The PTO is planning out events for the rest of the year, including the dress closet. PTO president Wendy Harlow said members will be providing a variety of items for those in need.

“The dress closest is where there are a bunch of prom dresses for anyone who needs one,” Harlow said. “They also have purses and accessories.”

Furthermore, PTO member Kim Foote said that the hospitality members of the PTO will be doing staff appreciation. The hospitality members will work together to coordinate treats and all aspects of staff appreciation.

“This time around we will be treating the engineering and tech, family and consumer science, and science departments,” Foote said. “(Anyone) can also bring in gift cards to give to the departments as well.”

Foote said she will go around the school with a cart to give the different departments treats.

“The treats get dropped off now in the main office on Feb. 22 and 23,” she said.