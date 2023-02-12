Pinnacle yearbook staff to work on content for final deadline

The Pinnacle yearbook staff is working toward their final deadline on Feb. 20. Pinnacle staff adviser Claire Burke said staff members are finishing up the last pages of the book.
According to Logan Davis, Pinnacle editor-in-chief and senior, the executive editors are finishing proofs of the spreads they submitted to the printing plant.
“(We) are (just) attempting to fix whatever small mistakes were missed in the first round of editing,” Davis said. “Once (the proofing pages) are done, we will start working on the supplement spreads, and when that is done, all of our focus will be on setting up distribution.”
As for other upcoming events, Burke said staff members are just working towards their final deadline for now.
“We’re just looking towards our final deadline (for now). We won’t be done by then by any means, but that’s the last big deadline of the year,” Burke said via email. By Emma Hu
