Chemistry Club members prepare for WUCT

The Chemistry Club members will be going to St. Louis on April 1 to compete in the Washington University Chemistry Tournament (WUCT). There is a $15 registration fee that members have to pay which they need to turn in room D203.

Grace Yang, Chemistry Club officer and senior, said members can go to the WUCT official website and access practice exams from previous years. Dr. Jianping Huang, a local chemistry teacher, has also offered to give members training lessons online. Huang teaches chemistry classes and also gives training lessons to students around Carmel.

Next meeting they are going to do an ice cream experiment. It is a traditional experiment that they do each year. Aakash Patel, Chemistry Club officer and senior, said that they put milk in a bag and put it in a container with salt in it. The salt helps the melting point decrease so the milk freezes up. Sponsor Scott Seymour said he defers all club decisions to the officers and the students. By Avani Gupta