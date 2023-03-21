Chemistry Club members prepare for WUCT

The Chemistry Club members will be going to St. Louis on April 1 to compete in the Washington University Chemistry Tournament (WUCT). There is a $15 registration fee that members have to pay which they need to turn in room D203.
Grace Yang, Chemistry Club officer and senior, said members can go to the WUCT official website and access practice exams from previous years. Dr. Jianping Huang, a local chemistry teacher, has also offered to give members training lessons online. Huang teaches chemistry classes and also gives training lessons to students around Carmel.
Next meeting they are going to do an ice cream experiment. It is a traditional experiment that they do each year. Aakash Patel, Chemistry Club officer and senior, said that they put milk in a bag and put it in a container with salt in it. The salt helps the melting point decrease so the milk freezes up. Sponsor Scott Seymour said he defers all club decisions to the officers and the students. By Avani Gupta
0
Related Posts:
- Chemistry Club to prepare for upcoming competition The Chemistry Club has selected which members will compete in the Washington University Chemistry Tournament (WUCT). Chemistry Club hosted tryouts last meeting to determine members for three teams. Grace Yang, Chemistry Club officer and senior, said the teams will go…
- Chemistry Club to hold tryout next meeting Next meeting on Jan. 6 tryouts will be held for the Washington University Chemistry Tournament (WUCT) where CHS sends three teams of six people to compete. Club members will take a test and based on scores they placed into the…
- Student, parent, oncology social worker encourage those who are genetically prone to some cancers to take additional… When sophomore Grace Barnes was 5 years old, her mom, Stephanie Barnes, who is a teacher at Creekside Middle School, was diagnosed with melanoma, a type of skin cancer. “She had melanoma and (with) that, she has had a lot…
- Students celebrate Chinese New Year, express themselves with calligraphy Students at this school are preparing for Chinese New Year and the traditions that follow. According to Case Western Research University, Chinese New Year, also known as Lunar New Year, was on Jan. 22 this year and it is the…
- Club Spotlight: Black Student Alliance James Ziegler, Black Student Alliance (BSA) sponsor When and where are club meetings? We meet every other Thursday after school from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. or so. We either meet in Room E219 or sometimes in the multimedia lab in…
- Students, professor debate effects of seeing violence on social media, desensitization Senior Eric Yang said he believes the massive amount and frequency of content on social media can be overwhelming. “You’re scrolling, and you get so much content of all different sorts at the same exact time,” Yang said. “You, as…