HOSA concludes SLC and looks to ILC

Nora Mariano
April 12, 2023
Members of Health Occupations of America (HOSA) are competing at the State Leadership Conference (SLC) from April 10 to 12. According to club sponsor Jennifer Drudge students are attending speeches and workshops meant to serve as learning opportunities as well as competing.
Drudge also said that she loves seeing students take initiative during their events. One such student is Mackenna Moon, sophomore and HOSA member, who is competing in the Career Health Display event. Moon said the word that best describes SLC is exploration because the conference allows students to explore further into future careers that interest them.
“SLC includes both competitive events for leadership, professional and technical skills and interactive workshops that give information on skills (that lead) to success,” she said. “These (workshops) are definitely beneficial to the students because (they) provide a program that allows for the development of leadership.”
Drudge said that once students return from SLC, HOSA will begin organizing the International Leadership Conference (ILC) for the students who qualify to compete.
